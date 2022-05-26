PBM to hold supreme council meeting to decide on Zuraida’s application

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) said it will hold a supreme council meeting to decide on minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin’s(pix) application to join the party after leaving Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

“This application will go through the relevant process including discussion with the supreme leadership council meeting and the results of the application will be notified shortly after,“ PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad said in a statement today.

The Ampang MP earlier today announced her interest in joining PBM, saying she will discuss with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob regarding her resignation from the Cabinet.

The plantation industries and commodities minister is currently in Turkey on a working trip.