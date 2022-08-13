PBM will accept any decision on bid to join BN: Zuraida

IPOH: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will accept whatever decision that is made by BN with regard to its application to join the coalition, said Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin(pix).

Zuraida, who is slated to take over the PBM presidency, said the decision was expected to be known after the BN supreme council meeting this Monday.

“PBM has a high level of spirit because judging from experience, we can handle any eventuality,” she told reporters after opening the Perak PBM state office here today.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had earlier said that the PBM application would have to be decided by the BN supreme council based on the consensus of all its component parties.

Zuraida, who is Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, said PBM had candidates with a good record of service to the people to face the 15th general election.

According to her, people would no longer be voting elected representatives based on party but would be looking at their capability and service records.-Bernama