PDC consultants to investigate Batu Kawan bridge pier collapse

BATU KAWAN: Pier two structure of the 211-metre Batu Kawan bridge connecting Batu Kawan with Bandar Cassia collapsed yesterday, but there were no casualties.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the state government, through Penang Development Corporation (PDC), would begin investigations into the collapse.

According to him, PDC will appoint two independent consultants to assist in the investigations and to identify the cause of the collapse as soon as possible.

“Currently, we see part of Pier Two has moved five to six metres from its original location and collapsed into Sungai Jejawi.

“The incident can be considered a structural failure (of Pier Two of the Batu Kawan bridge) and the consultants will be investigating its cause,” he told reporters after visiting the Batu Kawan bridge project site today.

He said, PDC will also suggest that the appointed consultants provide recommendations on mitigation and remedial work for Pier Two to ensure the safety of all parties.

“As such, we need to give the consultants some time to complete their report and study the cause of the incident,” he said.

“According to the contractor, the structure in the river is the most complicated part of the project due to its location. So we will wait for the full report,” he said.

The PDC road widening project, from two lanes to six lanes, of the Batu Kawan bridge was implemented in 2017 and was expected to be completed next year, costing RM33.5 million. — Bernama