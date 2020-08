ALOR STAR: A total 3,173 investigation papers on indiscipline among the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) officers and personnel have been opened by the Integrity and Compliance Standard Department (JIPS) from January 2019 until June 2020.

Bukit Aman JIPS director, Datuk Zamri Yahya (pix) said that, of the total papers, which were opened at the Bukit Aman and contingent levels, 1,673 had been completed and the balance were still being acted upon.

‘’An investigation will be conducted first when a complaint is received to determine if the accusation is valid before deciding on a suitable disciplinary action. In general, most of the complaints involve offences in the course of duty.

‘’The police officers and personnel can be sacked if they are found to have committed a criminal offence. Offenders will be given a warning letter first if they committed general offences and firm action will be taken if they continue to flout the rules,’’ he told a media conference here, today.

Despite firm actions, Zamri said some were still flouting discipline and it was more worrying when there were some who were involved in drug abuse.

‘’Everyday, we receive reports on their involvements in drug activities and 91 cases were recorded from January 2019 to June this year. So, stringent action must continue to be taken to protect the good name and integrity of the PDRM,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, when asked on the establishment of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), he said the motion on the matter would be taken to Parliament on Aug 8 but its content could not be divulged yet.

Earlier, Zamri attended a handing over of duty of the post of state police chief between Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob and Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan at Dewan Tan Sri Khalid, Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters.

Hasanuddin, 59, from Kelantan joined PDRM in 1985.

‘’I will focus on all angles to reduce crime in the state. It is quite difficult but not impossible to eradicate crime. In addition, attention will also be given to the border area in the state,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Zainuddin, 59, who was appointed as Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director said the crime rate in the state had been reduced in the two years he was state police chief. -Bernama