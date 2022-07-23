PDRM collaborates with MACC to address corruption

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) implemented a programme aimed at eliminating corruption in the society and among the enforcement members.

PDRM Secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the Strategic Anti-Corruption Cooperation Programme between the police force and MACC not only aimed to educate the public against offering bribes to civil servants, but or PDRM members to practice good values ​​and have high integrity.

The programme, held in Taman Jaya today, witnessed members of the police force taking the Corruption-Free pledge and then signing the declaration on the pledge, which was witnessed by Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad.

Also present was MACC director (Integrity Management) Nurahim Abdul Rahim.

Noorsiah said that through the programme, the public also had the opportunity to listen to talks and see exhibitions on PDRM and MACC.

“This collaboration is a continuation of the memorandum of understanding with MACC signed by PDRM in 2016 in an effort to deal effectively address corruption,” she said in a statement today.-Bernama