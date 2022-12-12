PDRM FC unveil gold bar collection

KUALA LUMPUR: Police Diraja Malaysia Football Club (PDRM FC), in collaboration with Public Gold (PG), have unveiled the club’s very own Gold Bar Collection in conjunction with the PDRM FC Golf Challenge Grand Finale.

The Gold Bar Collection was officially launched by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani; club directors Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is also Home Minister, Ben Teh and Farid Yunus; and PG Group founder and executive chairman Datuk Louis Ng Chun Hau at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC) yesterday.

Made exclusively for the ‘Sang Saka Biru’ fans, PG and PDRM FC only unveiled the first design, with two other designs to be revealed in stages soon.

“We at PG are honoured to have been given this opportunity by PDRM FC to exclusively mint their first ever Sang Saka Biru one-gramme (g) Gold Bar Collection as mementos for VVIPs at the PDRM FC Golf Challenge Grand Finale this year as well as collectibles for the football club’s fans.

“For this partnership, we have been entrusted by PDRM FC to mint a total of 60,000 pieces of 1g gold bars with 999.9 purity and of varying designs,” Ng said in a statement today.

Under this collaboration, PG has also pledged to contribute RM200,000 to PDRM FC for their Super League campaign next season.

“Moving forward, we will continue to explore more similar partnership opportunities with government-linked organisations in Malaysia as a way to encourage civil servants to buy and keep physical gold, not just as collectibles but also to preserve their wealth (in the form of physical gold), ultimately boosting the nation’s wealth,” he added.

PDRM FC launched a series of golf tournaments this year, which culminated with the Grand Finale in September, to raise funds for their football club.-Bernama