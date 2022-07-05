PDRM, KPDNHEP to conduct joint Ops to curb subsidised goods leakages: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will jointly conduct packet cooking oil audits and legalisation operations, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani(pix) said.

He said they are aimed at curbing leakages involving subsidised goods, especially cooking oil.

“A meeting involving the director of PDRM’s Department of Internal Security and Public Order with the KPDNHEP secretary-general was held today and we agreed to carry out the operations with arrests and seizures to be handed over to KPDNHEP for further action.

“PDRM welcomes the cooperation for the integrated operation and will fully support the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) in facing cost of living challenges,” he said in a statement tonight.

In addition, Acryl Sani said the police, through ‘Op Kontraban’ seized subsidised items worth RM38,247,518 which were misappropriated for the first six months of this year.

He said they included cooking oil worth RM854,252.

“The integrated effort with KPDNHEP is a positive step for PDRM to contribute more actively in curbing subsidised goods leakages,” he said.-Bernama