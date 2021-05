KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) must stay as the guarding force of the country’s peace and integrity, said Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix).

In his last media conference as the Inspector-General of Police, Abdul Hamid said in his two years heading the force, he had fought corruption and raised the integrity of PDRM.

“I fought corruption within the force...I do not want the force to be used to scare the people by carrying out dirty work.

“PDRM should be fair regardless of race, religion and people,” he said and hoped his successor would continue the efforts to eradicate corrupt practices among police officers and personnel.

Abdul Hamid is scheduled to complete his contract as the Inspector-General of Police on Monday (May 3) and the post would be filled by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

At a ceremony in Putrajaya today, Home Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin handed over the appointment letter as Inspector-General of Police to Acryl Sani effective May 4. A handing over of duties ceremony for the top PDRM post will be held at 9 am on Monday.

In a media conference after the event, he said the appointment received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the advice of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, based on the recommendation of the Police Force Commission (SPP).

Abdul Hamid said his primary mission was to restore the dignity of PDRM and even though it has not been completely achieved, it has seen results when success after success were made in combating the threat of drugs as well as raising the level of integrity among PDRM staff.

Asked who will be replacing Acryl Sani as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Abdul Hamid said there are three directors with the seniority for the post, namely Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance director Datuk Zamri Yahya; Narcotics CID director Datuk Razarudin Husain and Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din.

“I know many want Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (Johor police chief)...he will return as CID director,” he said.

He began the media conference by expressing his appreciation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, saying he was grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the country’s security forces for two years.

“Two years is good enough as there are better people (for the post)...I have cleared the path and cut all the big trees...Acryl only need to continue the struggle as the new IGP and to clean up the problems of integrity and corruption in PDRM..., said Abdul Hamid who rejected the possibility of him entering politics.

“I want to be in farming,” he said. — Bernama