PDRM proved competence in solving Palestinian abduction case: Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) success in solving the kidnapping case of a Palestinian man within 48 hours shows the security forces’ readiness to protect the country’s peace and security, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix).

He said the police’s success in solving the high-profile case was due to their expertise and competence in dealing with any security threat.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate PDRM under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, for a job well done in busting the syndicate involved in this kidnapping case.

“In addition, I call on the community not to politicise the case because it involves not only outsiders but also local citizens,” he said in a short video recording on his official Facebook page tonight.

Hamzah stressed that security is a shared responsibility, and as such, all quarters, including political party leaders need to work together and encourage the police to continue to defend national security.

On Oct 5, the media reported that police rescued Omar Z. M. Albelbaisy Raeda, 31, a day after he was kidnapped by a group of individuals riding in a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

The victim was rescued after police arrested 18 people in separate operations in Kuala Langat, Ampang and Beranang in Selangor and Melaka from Sept 29 to Oct 4.

Last Friday, 11 individuals, including a woman, were charged in the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court with kidnapping Omar to obtain information on software used to hack mobile phones.-Bernama