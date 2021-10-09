PDRM test drives luxury vehicles to assess suitability: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has confirmed that it had test drive BMW and Volkswagen vehicles equipped with similar accessories used in police vehicles to obtain feedback regarding their suitability for use in police assignments.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the test drive was offered by the companies before any decision on its use by the police.

He said police test drive five units of the luxury vehicles including a BMW M3, X3 and Volkswagen Tiguan.

“In the test drive, KDNKA, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department and the police escort branch will test drive the vehicles for two weeks in the proof of concept (POC) stage without any agreement or purchase,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said PDRM is aware of the financial constraints faced by the government now.

The social media was abuzz with stories about the cars which were equipped with police accessories which gave rise to questions about their use in the future by PDRM.-Bernama