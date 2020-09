KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will conduct more large scale operations against local and foreign drug syndicates following its success in seizing drugs worth RM65 million in operations in Perak, Kelantan and Perak.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said PDRM would not stop implementing operations, such as the three-day action in the three states ending yesterday, but would increase them further to cripple the drug distribution syndicates.

‘’This include those using Malaysia as a transit to supply drugs for the foreign markets,’’ he told Bernama when commenting on the success of PDRM in seizing drugs worth over RM65 million as reported by the media today.

In the same development, Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Ramli Din, when contacted, said PDRM nabbed nine men and two women, aged 16 to 47 years, in the three states following the seizures of RM65 million in drugs.

In Kelantan, he said PDRM seized 972 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu, ganja (1,293 kg) and yaba pills (11,800 units) worth a total RM42 million in two separate raids in Kota Bahru.

‘’Five men, aged 26 to 33 years, with drug crime records and a 25-year-old woman were detained and police also seized cash RM180,000 and a Glock pistol with eight bullets.

‘’In addition, police also found 22 plastic bags containing 440 kg of syabu worth RM17 million at a forest area near Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang,’’ he said, adding the men were remanded seven days until Tuesday (Sept 8).

Ramli said police seized 214 kg of ganja and nabbed a couple, aged 47 and 32 years, at the Rest and Recreation Area in Tapah, Perak and remanded them yesterday until Wednesday (Sept 9).

He said police seized 126 kg of syabu and 100 kg of ganja and detained two youths, aged 16, in a raid at a house in Padang Besar, Perlis.

‘’A 43-year-old man, who is believed to be the syndicate head was nabbed in a follow up raid at another house in Padang Besar. All three suspects were remanded seven days until Tuesday (Sept 8).

The overall weight of the seized drugs was 3,145 kg and all the cases were being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act while the cases in Perak and Perlis were also investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the same act, Ramli added. -Bernama