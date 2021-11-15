PDZ, Protev to enter EU rubber glove market

PETALING JAYA: PDZ Holdings Bhd has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Protev Asia Limited to penetrate hospital and military market for rubber gloves in the European Union (EU).

Protev director Herbert said EU hospitals and military agencies are interested to stockpile rubber gloves in preparation of potential future biological threat application.

“With Protev being a reputable procurement and project management company, together with PDZ, we are going to tap into these niche premium markets in the EU.”

PDZ executive director cum CEO Datuk Tan Chor How Christopher said under the company’s diversification initiative into this lucrative rubber glove industry, it plans to install and commission up to eight double former glove-dipping lines in phases to focus on manufacturing of medical grade nitrile gloves, which is expected to yield a total production capacity of around 1.94 billion pieces per annum with full operation within 36 months, for an expected return on equity of at least 10%.

The total capital outlay to commence the gloves business is RM104.8 million comprising RM25 million for the acquisition of factory building, RM56.7 million for capital expenditure, RM22.1 million for working capital including purchasing of raw materials, staff salaries and recruitment drive to undertake various roles for the gloves business and balance RM1 million for professional fees.

“The diversification initiative is planned to be partly funded with RM19.9 million reallocation from funds raised in the previous rights issue, coupled with the RM56 million raised from the issuance of 400.25 million new shares and 133.4 million free warrants (PDZ-WC) pursuant to the recent rights issue. The balance of the capital outlay would be funded by bank borrowings, internally generated funds and future funds raising exercise as when required,” said Tan.

The exercise price for the PDZ-WC is 16 sen per warrant payable within the next three years for every one new share.

PDZ has identified a 140,000 sq ft single-storey detached factory building located in Kulai, Johor which is erected on a 6.53 acres land, as to cater for any future expansion of the gloves business that are currently being planned.

PDZ has also allotted another RM56.7 million from the rights issue to finance the planned capital expenditures of eight double former glove-dipping lines for the gloves business.

PDZ intends to recruit up to 152 employees to undertake various roles for the gloves business.

In terms of target markets, given PDZ’s collaboration with its German partner, PDZ intends to focus on the EU market while also serving other countries with high Covid-19 infection rates such as the US, Africa, South America and India.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for personal protective equipment to curb the pandemic has boosted the demand for medical gloves. Based on Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association’s (Margma) latest estimates for 2020, it expects exports of rubber gloves from Malaysia to have reached between 250 billion and 270 billion pieces in 2020, an increase of between 33.69% and 44.39% from 2019 and contributed between 65.79% and 71.05% to total global demand for rubber gloves in 2020, to support the surge in demand for medical gloves globally due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic and its variants such as Delta and Lamda.

While many countries globally have rolled out vaccines to control the Covid-19 pandemic, the global demand for rubber gloves is expected to remain high. This is premised on the continuous usage of medical gloves among healthcare professionals worldwide during mass vaccination; and in the longer term, supported by heightened awareness of the usage of rubber gloves as general protection against viruses and other diseases. Margma forecasts the global demand for rubber gloves to reach 420 billion pieces in 2021, an increase of 10.53% from 2020.