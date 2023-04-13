Pearly-Thinaah crunching more strategies for medal hunt at 2023 BAC in Dubai

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s leading women’s doubles team of Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah will pack in more strategies on court in their pursuit of a medal at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) from April 25-30, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pearly said the lack of strategy up their sleeves on court is the main factor that makes it difficult for the pair to maintain a consistent streak in any tournament.

“I think we need more strategies, maybe we used to only have plan A, plan B, but now we want to have more plans to get ahead of the opponent,” she said here yesterday.

Pearly also admitted that lapses in communication with her partner was another factor to blame for their lukewarm run lately.

However, the 23-year-old shuttler, born in Kedah, said she has improved on her deficiencies in training since returning from tournaments in Europe recently.

In April last year, Pearly-Thinaah failed to advance to the semi-finals after they were defeated by the Japanese pair of Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota 21-14, 19-21, 16-21 at the 2022 BAC tournament held in Manila, the Philippines. -Bernama