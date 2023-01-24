Pearly-Thinaah off to winning start in Indonesia Masters

KUALA LUMPUR: Top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah got their Indonesia Masters campaign off to a cracking start went they defeated Singapore’s Jin Yujia-Crystal Wong Jia Ying 21-8, 21-13 at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta today.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallists, who needed just 27 minutes to dispose of the Singaporeans, will face either compatriots Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien or Taiwan’s Lee Chia Hsin-Teng Chun Hsun in the second round.

National men’s doubles shuttlers Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong also moved into the second round when they downed India’s Krishna Prasad Garaga-Visnuvardhan Goud Panjala 21-17, 21-9 today.

The world number 40 Malaysians will be up against Keiichiro Matsui-Yoshinori Takeuchi in the second round after the Japanese pair defeated South Koreans Choi Sol Gyu-Shin Baek Cheol 18-21, 21-16, 21-18 in the other first-round match.

Meanwhile, Malaysian doubles pair Boon Xin Yuan-Wong Tien Ci defeated Canadians Dong Adam-Nyl Yakura 21-15, 21-19 in the qualifying round to set up a first-round clash against world champions and compatriots Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.

In men’s singles, national player Cheam June Wei also aced his qualifying round matches when he disposed of Japan’s Koki Watanabe 21-19, 7-21, 21-17 and India’s B. Sai Praneeth 21-18, 21-19 to set up a first-round date with Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Ling tomorrow. -Bernama