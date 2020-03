PETALING JAYA: It is no secret that the anime community went from a cult-like following to mainstream.

Anime basically concerns forms of Japanese animated media - popular ones include Digimon, Dragonball Z, and Pokemon - the list is almost non-exhaustive.

However, what seems like an innocent fad has a dark side when it comes to loli anime or lolicon. The Wikipedia entry for lolicon defines it as, “... Japanese discourse or media focusing on the attraction to young or prepubescent girls.”

Lolicon subculture has not stayed away from Malaysia

One netizen pointed out certain comments that be considered lewd towards children through a variety of screenshots involving members of the local anime community.

In response to a news report involving a father who molested his 12-month-old daughter, an anime member of a local Facebook group commented, “Seems nice ... uwu ...if I have a child I will do this every day.”