Peeping tom caught taking obscene videos of men at Dengkil R&R

IT is sad that women face constant sexual harassment everywhere in this day and age. Such incidents involving female victims have mainly occurred in LRT train carriages and parking basements.

Even so, men can fall victim to such vile acts as well. A local man identified as Kamal Garong, exposed an act of sexual harassment at Dengkil R&R after he allegedly apprehended a peeping tom red-handed, spying on other men using the restrooms there, based on a report by Wau Post today.

In a video taken by Garong after passers-by detained the perpetrator near the area, he stated that he was using the restroom as well when he looked over his shoulder and saw a phone camera underneath his stall secretly recording him in the act.

Justifiably, Garong was angered by the perpetrator’s action and was quick to the chase, successfully catching him right outside Dengkil R&R. He then forced the peeping tom to hand his phone over. He was horrified to find out that there were other videos, many of which appeared to have been secretly taken using a pinhole without the knowledge of the victims.