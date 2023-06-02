Pegasus Airlines cancels over 200 flights amid snowfall in Istanbul

ISTANBUL: Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines has cancelled over 200 flights to and from the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport due to heavy snowfall in the city.

According to a list obtained by Sputnik, both domestic and international flights to multiple cities scheduled for February 6-7, have been cancelled.

In addition to over 200 flights cancelled by Pegasus Airlines, another 170 Monday flights were cancelled by Turkish Airlines (152 scheduled to Istanbul Airport and 18 to Sabiha Gokcen Airport).

School classes in Istanbul and the Turkish capital of Ankara were cancelled on Monday due to the heavy snowfall. -Bernama