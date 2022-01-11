Peja: DAP finance minister if PH wins?

PETALING JAYA: PN’s Tambun candidate Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) has questioned Pakatan Harapan if a DAP lawmaker will be appointed as Finance Minister if the coalition wins the 15th general election (GE15).

This followed an allegation by his party colleague, Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, that allocations for Malay/bumiputera interests were cut by PH’s finance minister Lim Guan Eng without explanation.

“Why are Harapan and its chairperson Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim being silent on matters pertaining to the economic interests of the bumiputera.

“Where is the transparency often mentioned by Harapan?” Faizal reportedly asked in a statement today.

Azmin was quoted by NST saying the same happened to Felda and Ekuiti Nasional Bhd (Ekuinas).

Elaborating, Faizal put forward more questions to Anwar.

“If appointed prime minister, will Anwar guarantee that the economic rights of the Malays and bumiputera are taken care of, given that DAP is the dominant party in Harapan?,” he asked.

Faizal, the incumbent Tambun MP is set to face Anwar at the parliamentary constituency in GE15.