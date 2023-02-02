Peja: Frozen account will affect Bersatu during state polls

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu’s upcoming state election campaign could be hampered by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) freezing of its accounts, said the party’s deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix).

According to Sinar Harian , Faizal said Bersatu did not have much funds.

“If we have no money at all, it won’t be easy to hold an election campaign. It would hamper our campaign efforts,” he said.

Yesterday, MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that Bersatu’s accounts had been frozen under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amla).