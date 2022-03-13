Pejuang accepts Johor polls results, to work on weaknesses: Mukhriz

JOHOR BAHARU: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) fully accepts the decision made by the people in the Johor state election, said its president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir(pix).

Muhriz said the party will also work on its weaknesses and admitted that other parties were more prepared to face the election as they have been in the political arena longer than Pejuang.

“Maybe we don’t have enough time to make preparations, promote the party, explain to voters about our struggles and introduce our candidates.

“We have to show the people our struggles so that our party is better understood and accepted in the country's political landscape,” he told a press conference at the party’s operations room yesterday.

Mukhriz said Pejuang will begin making preparations for the General Election today.

“We will formulate strategies and measures to win the hearts of the people. We have learned a number of things in this election...Insya-Allah,” he said.-Bernama