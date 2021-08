KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) will support whoever has the majority for the prime minister’s post as long as the candidate is not from the court cluster because combating corruption is the party’s main principle.

Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir(pix) said it would finalise the Member of Parliament (MP) with the majority to be appointed as the Prime Ministerial candidate today.

“We are discussing with other parties, so we will try to get a candidate who has the majority. The talks are going on and nothing has been finalised but I feel that we will know tomorrow,” he said when interviewed by Awani yesterday.

He also confirmed that Pejuang would not nominate any of its MPs as the party only had four seats in Parliament.

Asked if Pejuang would support any of the three names being touted as candidates for the Prime Minister’s post, namely Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Mohd Shapie Apdal, Mukhriz replied: “We are open to all three, but our priority lies with PH (Pakatan Harapan). So, we will focus on the first two candidates for now.”

Commenting on the audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara earlier yesterday, he said His Majesty advised all parties to find a meeting point and focus on tackling Covid-19 as well as reviving the country’s economy for now.

Yesterday, leaders of political parties were granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 2 pm following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister on Monday (Aug 16).

Among those present were PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Mukhriz, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Also present at the audience were PKR president Anwar, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Warisan president Mohd Shafie while the presidents of all component parties of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) attended online.

Meanwhile, Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the party had full trust in Muhyiddin as president to make the final decision, which would be announced at the appropriate time.

He said the Supreme Council had discussed the formation of the government and the candidate for Prime Minister on Monday, shortly after Muhyiddin announced his resignation.

“The outcome of that discussion was then taken up with the partners in Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Bersatu MPs to take into account their views.

“We have considered all their views regarding the candidate for the Prime Minister’s post at the meeting,” he said in a statement.

Tuan Ibrahim, meanwhile, said the party was prepared with a statutory declaration of all its MPs to be presented to the King.

“PAS also welcomes His Majesty’s advice that the well-being of the country and its people be given priority until the situation allows the 15th GE (General Election) to be held,” he said.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, in a notice yesterday, had asked each MP to submit a statutory declaration to nominate a name to be appointed as the country’s 9th Prime Minister.

The statutory declarations must be submitted to Istana Negara by 4 pm today at the latest or will not be taken into account.-Bernama