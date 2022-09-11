Pejuang candidate in Hulu Terengganu opts for online campaign

KUALA BERANG: Pejuang candidate for Hulu Terengganu, Mohd Khadri Abdullah (pix), opts to run his campaign on social media as he believes the approach attracts wider audience and is more effective.

Khadri, who is a contractor, said he also did not have a large election machinery to help campaign for him.

“Suffice for me to campaign on social media because it is an effective platform for dissemination of information,“ he said when met by Bernama recently.

Despite being considered an ‘underdog’ candidate, Khadri is enthusiastic and believes he stands a chance of winning the Hulu Terengganu parliamentary seat, considering the current political situation in the country.

“Everything can happen and there are always surprises...After all, it’s easier to be an ‘underdog’ candidate because the focus of the competitors is not on me...this makes my work easier,“ he added.

The contest for the Hulu Terengganu parliamentary seat will witness a four-cornered fight between Mohd Khadri, incumbent Datuk Rosol Wahid of PAS, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Rozi Mamat and Alias ​​Ismail of Pakatan Harapan.

Meanwhile, Rozi, said he is not promising the more than 86,000 electors in the constituency the ‘moon and stars’, but to always be around to serve them.

With the slogan “Seng Kira, Mudoh Base” (easy to deal with and approachable), Rozi, who Telemong Assemblyman, said he promised to provide transparent and best service to the constituents.

“I am the assemblyman in Telemong for four terms, which can be used by electors to gauge my performance, whether I serve them well or not,” he said, adding that he had brought various development to the Telemong constituency since he was elected as its assemblyman in 2004.

Rozi was the State Youth and Sports Committee chairman when Terengganu was under BN from 2011 to 2018.-Bernama