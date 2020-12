KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pejuang Tanah Airku (Pejuang) today filed a judicial review application to challenge the action of the Registrar of Societies (RoS) which has not yet to approve the party’s registration.

Pejuang secretary-general, Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (pix) filed the application in the High Court here, through the law firm of Messrs. Haidir & Co, by naming the director-general of RoS and RoS as the first and second respondents.

In the application, Amiruddin applied for a declaration that the actions of both respondents in not giving any decision or registering Pejuang were in conflict with the statutory obligations of both respondents as well as unreasonable and mala-fide.

He also alternatively applied for a declaration that the failure of both respondents to register the party’s registration application as a registered organisation is contrary to the applicant’s legitimate expectation.

In addition, a mandamus order was also requested for both respondents to give the decision of Pejuang registration application according to Section 7 (1) of the Societies Act 1966 within seven days from the date of judgment, costs and other relief deemed appropriate by the court.

Pejuang founder, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was previously reported to have said that the party’s registration has not yet to receive approval from RoS, although all conditions have been met.

RoS then informed that Pejuang’s registration application is still being reviewed. — Bernama