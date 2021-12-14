Pejuang: Dr M’s ‘chopsticks’ remarks blown out of proportion

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir’s(pix) comment on the usage of chopsticks has been blown out of proportion and politicised without understanding the context behind the remark, says Pejuang.

Pejuang information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin said the remark was not intended to offend any Malaysian.

“It was a response to whether or not Malaysia should take the extreme route to assimilate similar to Indonesia. The analogy was brought up to show examples of how it’s different in Malaysia because Malaysians very much define and associate themselves with their original roots.

“The real issue we should take from the comment is how ready are we to assimilate as a nation working together without bringing the Malay Malaysian, Chinese Malaysian, Indian Malaysian, and other sentiments.

“Instead, just define ourselves with one single Malaysian narrative without having to go through the extremities that other countries have gone through,“ he said in a statement today.

He also pointed out that as long as the people have these differences, the struggle to unite races and the people will still be far from reality.

“We can all pretend that these issues don’t create a barrier amongst us, but the reality isn’t always pretty. Look around us, we still have people refusing to rent to different races, companies refusing to hire different races. This is all because we still define ourselves based on our race instead of as a Malaysian,“ stressed Ulya.

Dr Mahathir was reported to have made the controversial assertion when taking questions from the floor at the launch of his new memoir, entitled Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia.

Malaysiakini had quoted him as saying:

“For example, the Chinese eat with chopsticks, they don’t eat with their hands. They have not adopted the Malaysian way of eating food. They retained the chopstick which is an identity with China, not with Malaysia and many other things.”