KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has been officially registered as a political party, said its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

He said the party received approval letters from Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and the Registrar of Societies (ROS) today.

“Thank you to the government for registering this party as a political party. We will be more active after this because we are legal,“ he told a virtual press conference.

On June 25, the High Court ordered Hamzah to make a decision on an appeal by Pejuang regarding its registration within 14 days, which ended today.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir said the Pejuang MPs would propose the establishment of a National Recovery Council at the special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat later this month. — Bernama