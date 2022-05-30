Pejuang intends to defend Langkawi seat

PETALING JAYA: Pejuang has confirmed that it will defend its Langkawi parliamentary seat in the forthcoming general election, Malaysiakini reports.

Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said Pejuang would defend all the seats the party won under Bersatu’s ticket in the previous general election.

However, he said, his party was still identifying the candidates it would field.

“We haven’t even assessed the question of candidates yet. Let us wait and see,” Mukhriz reportedly told reporters after a meeting with representatives and heirs of Kampung Sungai Baru residents yesterday.

Mukhriz also announced that Pejuang is always open and ready to cooperate with anyone.

He said Pejuang has already met with many parties to discuss cooperation.