Pejuang: Put Azam Baki on leave, probe him

PETALING JAYA: Part Pejuang Tanahair has asked for Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Tan Sri Azam Baki(pix) to be put on garden leave and investigated.

In expressing shock over Dr Edmund Terrence Gomez’s resignation letter from MACC Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel, it said the lack of urgency to convene a special meeting in regard to the allegations made towards the MACC Chief further creates doubts and speculation on the trustworthiness of the very Commission that is supposed to rid the corruption out of country.

“The demand should be taken with utmost priority to investigate wrong doings of the MACC Chief Azam Baki,” Pejuang information chief Ulya Husamudin said in a statement today.

“He should also be given a garden leave pending investigation. This is the only way to instil confidence back to the people knowing that proper check and balances exist in the system.

“The MACC is supposed to eradicate corruption and protect whistleblowers who put their heads out to help curb these disgusting offences. This includes the offences that happens internally within the commission. If the MACC is not to be trusted who else can the Rakyat put their trust in.”