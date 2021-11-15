Pekat bags 15-year PPA for rooftop carpark from MBSP

PETALING JAYA: Pekat Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Pekat Solar Sdn Bhd has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply solar-generated electricity to Majlis Bandaraya Seberang Prai (MBSP) for 15 years under the government’s Net Energy Metering (NEM) Scheme.

Pekat Solar will install, own, and operate a rooftop solar PV system with generation capacity of 536 kilowatt-peak, which will be installed atop MBSP’s car park facility. MBSP will pay Pekat Solar for electricity procured from the solar PV system based on a mutually agreed fixed discounted electricity tariff.

The agreement marks Pekat’s first PPA contract serving the public sector and reflects the rising market confidence towards its capabilities in the solar PV industry.

Pekat executive director Wee Chek Aik (pix) said the win is a continuum of the company’s journey in expanding its proposition both as an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contractor as well as a Registered Photovoltaic Investor (RPVI).

“The project complements the rising awareness in environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda by providing an avenue for MBSP to reduce carbon footprint sustainably through the adoption of clean energy while helping achieve savings in its electricity bill for the long run.

“Together with the EV charging facility, Pekat’s offerings support MBSP’s move towards decarbonisation as a low-carbon city come 2022,“ he said.

He said Pekat has been looking to work together with government agencies to reduce their carbon footprint and in all their ESG projects.

“We believe more city council, municipal council, government agencies will adopt the PPA model to take advantage of the NEM scheme to reduce their electricity bills.”

With this installation, Pekat Solar had completed more than 12 megawatt-peak car park systems, mostly integrated type where solar panels formed part of the roof system.

“Pekat will continue to pursue solar PV system projects both as a leading EPCC contractor and RPVI, while building further on our track record as a specialist in the ELP systems,” Wee further added.

The project is expected to contribute positively to Pekat group’s earnings for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2022 and onwards.