Pekida wants authorities to investigate comedy club owner

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru branch of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam dan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida) today lodged a police report urging the authorities to investigate the owner of a comedy club who had allegedly insulted Islam and the Malays.

Its chairman Tazul Arifin Nasri said the man’s act was seen as disparaging Islam and the Malays.

“He used the stage at the comedy club to insult Islam, the Malays and Bumiputera as seen in several videos that have gone viral on social media,” he told a press conference in front of the Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Headquarters here.

When contacted, district police chief ACP Raub Selamat confirmed receiving the report, adding that it would be referred to Bukit Aman.-Bernama