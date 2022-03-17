Pemadam, NGOs submit memo in support of new law to ban smoking

KUALA LUMPUR: The Drug Prevention Association of Malaysia (Pemadam), along with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs), today submitted a memorandum supporting the government’s move to introduce a new law to ban smoking for those born after 2005.

Pemadam deputy chairman II, Juliana Rosmidah Jaafar, handed over the memorandum to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and several other members of Parliament (MPs) including Port Dickson MP who is also Opposition Leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, at the Parliament building today.

Among the NGOs involved are the Malaysian Green Lung Association, Persatuan Kesihatan IKRAM Malaysia (IKRAM Health) and Malaysian Pharmacists Society.

On Feb 17, Khairy announced that a new law will be introduced to ban smoking and possession of any smoking products including electronic cigarettes (vaping) for those born after 2005.-Bernama