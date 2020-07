IPOH: The Perak Maahad Tahfiz al-Quran Association (Pematap) has called for the setting up of a special committee on Covid-19 at the 81 tahfiz schools in the state to implement the new normal school guidelines issued by the Education Ministry (MOE).

Pematap chairman Mohd Azlan Suhaimi said the special committee is also in preparation for monitoring some 4,300 tahfiz students in Perak, who will be returning to school on July 15.

He said the proposed committee would also be responsible for the official reporting of student admission to the district police headquarters (IPD), the district health centre (PKD) and the education division of Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk).

“Although it (the official report) is not a directive from the MOE, it is very important for the authorities to monitor the tahfiz institutions in a more effective manner,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the special committee would be tasked with listing the number of students who had not been screened for Covid-19 tests and pass it to the PKD for further action.

Mohd Azlan added that the management of all tahfiz schools and institutions in Perak also needs to prepare Covid-19 prevention tools such as thermometers, hand sanitisers, face masks and attendance record books.

He hoped that the 33 unregistered tahfiz institutions would complete their registration with JAIPk by providing details such as their committee, operation premises address, the number of teaching staff and students and the declaration of compliance with MOE guidelines. This is necessary to enable them to resume operation.

On July 2, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said all tahfiz schools and institutions registered with MOE and state authorities will be allowed to resume operations on July 15.

However, he said, unregistered institutions had to consult with the state government before starting operations. -Bernama