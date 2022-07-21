Pembela to hold ‘Malay Civilisation Day’ in response to Bon Odori

A “Malay Civilisation Day” will be held on July 30 in Kuala Lumpur following the large participation in the Bon Odori festival, The Star Online reports.

The event organised by Associations of Islam Defenders (Pembela) will be held at Padang Merbok here from 9am to 5pm.

There are also plans to make it an annual event with an exhibition, parade and performances.

“Malay Civilisation Day” is being held in response to Bon Odori, which was held after a two-year hiatus on July 16 at the Shah Alam Sports Complex.

Pembela had expressed its disappointment in seeing Muslims celebrating the Bon Odori Festival, an annual cultural festival originating from Japan.