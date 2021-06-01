Pemerkasa Plus: Socso extends deadline for PSU application to July 31

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has announced the extension of the application deadline for the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) from June 30 to July 31.

Its Chief Executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the extension was in line with the government’s decision to extend the PSU assistance to all economic sectors affected by the implementation of the total lockdown, for another month.

He said the subsidy would be channeled automatically to employers who have applied under PSU 3.0 and they only needed to update the list of employees before the 15th of the month.

“For employers who have applied for PSU 1.0 or PSU 2.0, but not PSU 3.0, they need to submit a new application,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the extension of the PSU period under the assistance package of the Supplementary Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa Plus).

Mohammed Azman said the PSU, which was introduced on April 1, 2020, had helped employers affected by Covid-19 during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to continue operating without laying off their employees.

As of May 30, he said, Socso had approved a total of 330,586 applications which benefited 2.72 million workers with a total payment of RM15.04 billion.

A list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the extension of PSU 3.0 will be available on Socso’s official website at www.perkeso.gov.my soon, he said, adding those who have further inquiries could contact Socso’s Careline at 1-300-22-8000. — Bernama