Pemerkasa Plus to provide crucial lifeline to small businesses, vulnerable groups

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM40 billion Pemerkasa Plus stimulus package will not only sustain businesses during the current debilitating Covid-19 pandemic, but provide a crucial lifeline particularly for vulnerable individuals and small businesses.

This time around, the stimulus package is more targeted and its timely intervention will provide financial support and relief to those who really are in dire straits, and wage subsidies to ensure continued employment.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) last night announced extensions to loan moratoriums, wage subsidy programme, vehicle sales and service tax exemptions, concessionary loans, job creation, one-off aid payments to many including in the tourism sector, discounts on utility bills and deferment of penalties for late payments.

They mainly cover small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in recognition that they are the backbone of the country’s manufacturing sector and ensure employment for workers, many of whom are fearful of losing their jobs.

Microentrepreneurs who increasingly make up the fabric of domestic business forced by the pandemic but aided by digitalisation have been offered concessionary loans by various agencies.

They have not been left out as there is no denying they too, like many businesses, create job opportunities and contribute to national revenue.

Muhyiddin emphasised that the government had very little fiscal space for expenditure at this time when announcing the stimulus package.

Nevertheless, the government’s magnanimity was telling given the people’s financial hardship, no thanks to the ravages of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Otherwise, it might have brought businesses to a grinding halt had it not been for Pemerkasa Plus and the support to businesses provided by the several stimulus packages already unveiled before.

With the pandemic hitting SMEs and overall businesses really hard, the package is vital and will go a long way in supporting business sustainability as promised by the government despite its tight finances.

But Muhyiddin has made it clear that business was incumbent on boosting public healthcare capacity particularly the success of the national vaccination program and preserving the people's welfare.

Among other giveaways, SMEs not operating during the lockdown starting today are eligible for a three-month automatic loan moratorium while microcredit loans are available for traders and microentrepreneurs.

They can also choose to take up the moratorium or pay back their loans at a 50 per cent lower rate over six months.

This will come as a huge relief for some five million borrowers with a value of RM30 billion, including those in the B40 group who have been appealing for an extension of the moratorium.

As for the wage subsidy programme, it has been extended for all affected industries capped at 500 staff members, a move that will at least reduce to a certain extent massive joblessness during the pandemic.

While many employers might not be forthcoming to admit it, the wage subsidy programme has been relatively effective in lowering retrenchments.

This time around, it will cost the government RM1.5 billion and benefit 2.5 million employees and about 200,000 employers. It is noteworthy that RM68 million will be disbursed to provide one-off RM500 special assistance for 17,000 tour guides, 40,000 taxi drivers, 11,000 school bus drivers, 4,000 tour bus drivers, and 62,000 rental car and e-hailing drivers in July.

That the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will consider appeals against penalties from taxpayers and businesses and perhaps a new repayment schedule will lighten the financial burden for many.

The government is cognisant this is not the time to penalise but rather help where possible, something which banks and other financial institutions must emulate to help hard-pressed Malaysians.

People are aware banks and financial institutions have reported handsome profits despite the pandemic, which means they need to take their social obligations a notch higher to help where it is most needed.

The government has also extended till the end of the year the protection for companies unable to fulfil their contractual obligations under the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Act 2020 until Dec 31.

While this is significant, steps however must be taken by the relevant authorities to ensure all eligible sectors and industries obtain adequate protection based on grouses previously that some contractors lost out.

There is some good news for the tourism sector, whereby hotel operators, tour agencies, shopping complexes, convention centres, theme parks, and local airline offices will get a 10 percent discount on their electricity bills from July to September.

Besides this, building and business premise owners who reduce the rental rate for their business premises by 30 per cent for six months up to Dec 31 will get a tax discount.

This is a clear message from the government that others such as property owners need to do their part to ease the financial burden of their tenants and not squeeze rental payments in such difficult times.

There is also an extension of exemptions for tourism tax and service tax for hotel stays until Dec 31, which might boost domestic tourism after the lockdown and if the pandemic is better controlled after vaccination.

The extension of the stamp duty exemption under last year's Home Ownership Campaign till Dec 31 will obviously help to maintain house sales although they have been severely affected.

Similarly, the sales tax extension of the exemption for completely knocked down (CKD) and imported completely built up (CBU) passenger vehicles to Dec 31 will keep car sales intact.

Alongside the moratorium on loan payments, the government has gone further to ensure a moratorium on fines for companies late in submitting statutory documents to the Companies Commission of Malaysia while public-listed companies can push their annual general meetings to a later date.

In a nutshell, the latest stimulus package and the previous ones plus the 2021 Budget clearly show the government is listening to the people’s economic and financial woes despite criticism to the contrary.-Bernama