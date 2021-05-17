Pemuisi hosts virtual poetry recital for Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians’ support for the Palestinians continues to be expressed in various ways, this time through the organisation of a virtual poetry recital programme entitled ‘Poetry for Palestine’ from today until May 24.

National Poets Association (Pemuisi) president Datuk Dr Radzuan Ibrahim, in a statement today, said during the period, the public could send a recording of a maximum four-minute poetry recitation themed ‘Universal Humanity’ to the PEMUISI BERKARYA Facebook page.

He said the PEMUISI logo and the #PuisiBuatPalestin #PemuisiNasional hashtags should also be used.

However, Radzuan said they were not allowed to use any pictures or music that were subject to the Copyright Act.

Each participant who meets the entry requirements will be given a certificate, he said.-BERNAMA