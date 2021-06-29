Pemulih a relief for households, SMEs: Economists

KUALA LUMPUR: The National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) is expected to ease the anxiety felt by many households, small and medium industries (SMEs) and micro SMEs in dealing with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Associate Professor Dr Mohd Yusof Saari, chief economist of Social Security Organisation’s Centre for Future Labour Market Studies said the government had taken into account the demands of various parties, especially in providing comprehensive moratorium assistance despite the country's limited fiscal injection.

“We understand that the government has to be very careful in giving direct fiscal injections because it can have implications in terms of financial resilience in the long run,“ he said on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara talkshow titled ‘Pemulih: The People's Protection and Economic Recovery Package’ last night.

At the same time, he said the people need to understand that there was no easier way other than reopening the economy gradually as part of the efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I can see that the government is very quick in providing comprehensive assistance, including the moratorium and wage subsidies to all parties,” said Mohd Yusof.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the RM150 billion Pemulih package aimed at providing comprehensive assistance to the people, focusing on continuing the people’s welfare agenda, supporting businesses and increasing vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Unimas Honorary Professor Datuk Dr Madeline Berma opined that the government needs to emphasise on increasing the people’s resilience -- especially the vulnerable groups and the SMEs -- to ensure their survival post-pandemic. -Bernama