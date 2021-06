KUALA LUMPUR: The National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) announced yesterday is an initiative that addresses the grievances voiced by Malaysians badly affected by financial problems and a loss of income.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat(pix), in a statement yesterday, said the RM150 billion package ensures no one will be left out, regardless if they were from the B40, M40 or T20 income groups.

“Among the things announced that make the people happy is the implementation of a six-month loan moratorium for all individuals without conditions to allow the people to once again plan their families' finances without having to worry about being pursued by the banks,” he said.

He said financial assistance directly provided by the government through Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat and Covid Special Fund as well as for those who lost their income shows the government's concern with the problems faced by the people due to the impact of Covid-19.

Besides this, Cuepacs also hoped that the National Recovery Plan (PPN) announced by the government earlier can move in line with the stimulus package announced yesterday so that it provides the impact as hoped for by all parties, he said.

“Cuepacs also hopes that all the people will cooperate to make the vaccination programme a success because it is the last step to ensure that the country can get out of the current pandemic crisis. The success of the vaccination program will be the catalyst for the success of the economic stimulus package and financial assistance implemented,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced the Pemulih package amounting to RM150 billion which is a continuation of seven financial aid programmes and stimulus packages with a total value of RM380 billion implemented by the Perikatan Nasional government since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country early last year. -Bernama