KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) yesterday detailed the targeted electricity bill discounts for domestic and non-domestic users in the Peninsula and Sabah, as announced by the government in the National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah(pix), said a total of 2.9 million domestic users in the Peninsula who use monthly electricity of 200 Kilowatt hours (kWh) will enjoy a 40 per cent discount on the bills.

He said domestic users whose monthly consumption is between 201 and 300kWh will receive a discount of 15 per cent, between 301 and 600kWh (10 per cent discount) and between 601 and 900kWh (five per cent).

“This discount will be reflected in July, August and September electricity bills,” he said in a statement.

The discount is among the assistance initiatives under the Pemulih package, worth RM150 billion, announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, to ease the burden of the people following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shamsul Anuar said that non-domestic users in the Peninsula would be given a five per cent discount for low voltage commercial, industrial and agricultural categories, while users in six selected business sectors listed in the Pemerkasa Plus initiative, would continue to receive a 10 per cent discount during the same period.

Meanwhile, users in Sabah will enjoy targeted electricity bill discounts for a period of three months starting in July, involving a discount of 40 per cent for monthly electricity consumption of 200kWh and below.

“Users with monthly consumption between 201 to 300kWh will receive a 15 per cent discount; 301 to 500kWh (10 per cent discount) and 501 to 1000kWh (five per cent discount).

“Non-domestic users under the low voltage commercial, industry and agriculture categories will enjoy a five per cent discount on electricity bills, similar to the Peninsula,” he said.

He said during Phase One of the National Recovery Plan, there will be no power cuts to users with arrears not exceeding six months until Sept 30, and an Easy Payment Plan facility for domestic consumers will also be offered until Dec 31.-Bernama