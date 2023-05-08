Penambang Health Clinic can now serve more than 27,000 residents

KOTA BHARU: The Penambang Health Clinic here now has the capacity to provide healthcare services to more than 27,000 residents from the surrounding areas following an upgrade that was completed in 2021.

Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin (pix) said the areas covered by the Type 3 health clinic include Kampung China, Kampung Gok Kapur, Kampung Penambang, Kampung Penambang Hilir, Kampung Tikat and Jalan Mustafa.

He said residents from Kampung Redang, Kampung Bunga Mas, Kampung Banggol, Kampung Pulau Jerami, Kampung Telaga Gajah, Kampung Tok Betek, Kampung Perupok, Kampung Hutan Banggol, Kampung Tok Dokang, Kampung Sungai Keladi and the Kota Bahru People's Housing Programme (PPR) will also benefit from the services provided by the clinic.

“Prior to this, the Penambang Health Clinic had only 38 staff but now there are 77 staff, including 10 medical officers and family medicine specialists, stationed at this new health facility.

“Since its operations began on Nov 21, 2021, the number of patients has increased from 150 to 250 cases daily to 300 to 450 cases, excluding the dental unit, which sees about 100 patients a day,” he told Bernama recently.

It was reported in the media previously that the government spent RM24.874 million for the construction of the Penambang Health Clinic, which was fully completed on Apr 28, 2021.

Dr Zaini said the clinic offers outpatient services, mother and child healthcare, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, dietetic services, pharmacy, a laboratory, counselling services, and dentistry facilities to provide residents with up-to-date healthcare for their well-being

“The existence of this clinic will also be able to reduce overcrowding, especially in state hospitals, as residents from the surrounding areas can receive various treatments here,” he said.

Raliha Mohd, 49, from Kampung Pulau Kundur said that the waiting period has become much shorter since the upgrade because there are more staff and doctors now.

“Almost every month I need to bring my mother Anisah Hassan, 68, to get treatment and medicine because she has been suffering from high blood pressure for the past few years.

“At the old health clinic, my mother had to wait almost two hours to see a doctor, but now it is less than an hour. This systematic management gives the clinic a better image,” she said.

Suria Yusof, 40, from Kota Bharu PPR, said the facilities at the clinic, which include a mini playground, provide convenience, especially to parents with small children.

“My two-year-old son, Mohd Iman Afnan Mohd Faizal, was transferred to this clinic for his follow-up treatment from Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital at the beginning of this year.

“The facilities are very comfortable, especially the mini playground, it is easier for me to keep my children occupied while waiting for their turn to get treatment,” she said. -Bernama