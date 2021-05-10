Penang allows Tarawih,Aidilfitri prayers in MCO,CMCO areas

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has allowed the tarawih and Aidilfitri prayers to be performed in areas placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), based on mosques and surau capacity, effective today.

Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) director Mohd Zakuan Zakaria said apart from that, all religious activities including Friday prayers were also allowed in mosques and surau in the MCO and CMCO areas.

“For Aidilfitri prayers, the imam must recite a short surah or verse during the prayer and the total duration of the prayer including takbir, prayer, sermon (khutbah) should be over by 45 minutes.

“Guest Imams and khatib are not allowed to lead the prayers and deliver Aidilfitri sermon. Only imams appointed by the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) are allowed to do so and the text of the sermon will be provided by JHEAIPP,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, takbir for Aidilfitri using an external loudspeaker is allowed but only to commence from Maghrib prayer onwards on the last night of Ramadan. The practice of performing takbir from house to house is not allowed, he said.

He said feast after the Aidilfitri prayers and open houses were disallowed. However, if the mosques or surau wanted to provide food, it should be distributed in packages only.

The mosques and surau are also required to provide special prayer area for travellers for the convenience of e-hailing workers such as Food Panda, Grab Food and others in the MCO areas.

“These travellers must bring their own prayer mats and telekung. The traveller’s prayer area will only open for use for one hour after the obligatory prayer time,” he said.-Bernama