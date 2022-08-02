Penang becomes Matta’s first online tourism partner

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has become the first official partner of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) in an effort to expand the state’s tourism industry through the online platform.

Penang Exco for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE) Yeoh Soon Hin said the collaboration with Matta would help to develop promotional activities of Penang’s tourism industry via various e-commerce platforms.

“Although the international borders have reopened, domestic tourism is still equally important to reactivate the market,” he told reporters at the launch of the Matta Online here today.

He said the online platform would help local industry players to reach new markets, adapt to changing global variables and cater to new consumer demands while still keeping costs manageable.

Matta president Datuk Tan Kok Liang, who was also present at the ceremony, said Matta’s new online platform had received positive response and it was eager to use it to promote products and attractions.

He said the online platform was aimed at supporting small-time travel agents in terms of marketing, in line with the government’s initiative on digital economy to enhance business opportunities, increase occupancy, support revenue generation and increase profitability in the travel industry.

“This is a timely shot in the arm for the Malaysian travel and tourism industry”, he said.

Last month, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri launched the Matta Online for members and consumers to transact on a secure platform.-Bernama