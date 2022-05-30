Penang begins pilot test on 5G in three locations

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has started a pilot test to develop 5G broadband spectrum infrastructure at three locations here.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the project was being implemented to test the readiness of local and state authorities in receiving 5G services as well as the provision of the necessary infrastructure.

“Telecommunication facilities are an important component. Even though there are engagement sessions with the federal government and the agencies that will implement 5G in Penang and nationwide.

“However, due to uncertainty about which company will operate (the) 5G (network), Penang has started pilot tests at three locations in George Town,“ he said when replying to an oral question from Ong Ah Teong (PH-Batu Lanchang) at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

Chow said one of the main factors for existing companies to continue investing and new investors choosing Penang as their investment destination was due to the availability of the rapidly growing infrastructure in the state.

Among the infrastructure are roads, electricity and water supply, sewerage treatment plants and telecommunications in the old industrial areas which are constantly being upgraded and maintained well from time to time by the relevant agencies.

Meanwhile, to a supplementary question from Opposition Leader Datuk Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor (BN-Sungai Dua) ​​on Penang’s readiness to face challenges after the construction of the Kulim International Airport (KXP), Chow said Penang had applied to the Transport Ministry for the expansion of the Penang International Airport (LTAPP).

He said that he was informed that the KXP and LTAPP projects would have to wait for the National Airport Strategic Plan (NASP) study to be completed.

“This LTAPP expansion project will help increase the competitiveness of the airport but both applications for the KXP construction project and the LTAPP expansion will need to be approved by the MOT (Ministry of Transport),“ he said.

However, Chow explained that if industry in the region is growing rapidly, then the need for KXP construction needs to be considered.-Bernama