Penang BN to announce GE15 candidates on Nov 3

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) will announce the candidates of all BN component parties contesting in the state in the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 3.

Penang BN chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said he will take the appointment letters after BN chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamid’s announcement of national candidates in Kuala Lumpur tonight.

“I will collect the list of candidates who have been screened to contest for GE15 in Penang. We will announce the Penang BN candidates on Nov 3,” he told reporters here today.

Musa said there are no parachute candidates from other states who will contest in Penang this time and all the candidates are mostly new faces.

In GE14, the 13 parliamentary seats in the state were dominated by Pakatan Harapan, with DAP winning seven seats and PKR four.

BN won the Kepala Batas and Tasek Gelugor parliamentary seats through Datuk Seri Reezal Marican Naina Merican and Datuk Shabudin Yahaya from Umno. However, Shahbudin joined Bersatu in 2020.

GE15 is on Nov 19, with nomination day set for Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama