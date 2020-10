GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today announced a special financial assistance (BKK) amounting half-month salary or a minimum of RM1,000 to 4,009 civil servants in the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix), when tabling the 2021 State Budget in the State Assembly today, said the bonus payment would involve RM5.5 million and would be paid in December this year.

“The state government would like to express its appreciation and thanks to the Penang Health Department, the National Security Council and all the security teams, such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM, Malaysian Volunteer Department (RELA) and all members of the federal service for their sacrifices as frontliners, their service and support to curb the spread of COVID-19 and help ensure stability, peace and public order,’” he added.

He also expressed his appreciation for the services and sacrifices of the civil servants, as the backbone of the state government, in the planning and implementation of its state policies and development.

“The civil servants are the government’s implementation machinery, without them the state governance will be hampered. The glorious achievements that we have achieved so far will not be achieved without the commitment and support from them.

“As such, as a token of appreciation for the strong support given by the state civil servants for 2020, the state government has agreed to approve the payment of Special Financial Assistance at the end of the year, which will be equivalent to their half-month or a minimum of RM1,000.

“It is hoped that the BKK payment will further enhance their spirit to provide a more excellent service in the coming years,” he added.

Chow also said payment of RM300 each will also be given to 1,587 KAFA Supervisors and Teachers, 343 Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat teachers, 263 Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat teachers and 590 teachers and staff of Chine private schools.

“Payment of RM200 each will also be received by 320 Tahfiz, Pondok and TADIS Teachers this December and would involve an additional expenditure of RM898,900,” he added. — Bernama