Penang continues free bus service with 150,000 passes next year

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will continue its free bus service next year by increasing the number of Mutiara Pass to 150,000 next year with an allocation of RM7.5 million.

State Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari (pix) said the state government decided to another 30,000 passes for next year as the number of passengers was increasing every month.

Mutiara Pass holders can use the Rapid Penang bus service throughout the state for free on all routes and at all times.

“Due to the overwhelming response, the Penang government has agreed to fund 150,000 units of Mutiara Pass next year. This is an increase of 30,000 passes compared to this year which saw RM6 million being allocated.

“We started sponsoring the Unlimited Travel Pass, or better known as Mutiara Pass, on March 1 last year, with 100,000 passes worth RM3 million,“ he said in a statement today.

Zairil said Mutiara Pass was getting more popular because the transition to the endemic phase of Covid-19 allowed the resumption of all economic and industrial activities and gave a positive impact on the use of public transport.-Bernama