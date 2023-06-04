Penang cops arrest man with various types of drugs worth more than RM227,000

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police arrested a man and seized various types of drugs, worth RM227,914 after carrying out two raids in Air Itam and Jelutong, here on Monday.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said based on information and intelligence, police carried out the first raid at an apartment car park in Air Itam at 12.30 pm and arrested a 52-year-old man, believed to be a drug dealer, and seized the drugs.

“Upon inspection, police found 100 pieces of aluminium foils containing 1,000 Erimin 5 pills and RM8,000 cash in his sling bag. We believe the suspect was about to deliver the drugs to buyers.

“Following the man’s arrest, police raided a house in Jelutong at 4 pm and seized various types of drugs -- syabu weighing 4,502 grammes (g), heroin (982 g), ganja (43.3 g), ketamin (87.5 g), methylenedioxy-methaphetamine powder (MDMA) (1,317 g), 850 Erimin 5 pills, 1,400 ecstasy pills and 800 metaphetamine pills,“ he said during a press conference here today.

He said investigations revealed that the man used the house in Jelutong as a store and to repack the drugs before being sold.

Mohd Shuhaily said investigations revealed that the unemployed suspect obtained his supplies from various syndicates before repacking the drugs and selling them in the local market.

He said the suspect who had 13 previous drug-related and criminal records, was more or less like a “drugs convenience store” because he stocked up all types of drugs.

“The man was believed to have sold drugs at various locations according to the type of drugs sought by his clients, for example, pills and MDMA are sold in entertainment centres in the state where there is a big clientele.

“Based on investigations, it was found that the suspect’s past records date back to 2014 and the last time he was sentenced under the Special Preventive Measures (LLPK) 1985 was in 2019. The suspect is indeed a hardcore drug addict and trafficker and had received prison sentences before,“ he said.

Mohd Shuhaily said the man would be remanded for six days, until Sunday (April 9), to help police investigations and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

On a separate matter, Mohd Shuhaily said Penang police had approved 246 applications to sell fireworks in the state so far, namely 61 in the Seberang Perai Tengah district, Northeast district (45), Southwest district (28), South Seberang Perai district (12) and 100 in the North Seberang Perai district. -Bernama