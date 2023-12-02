Penang cops nab six “mat rempit”

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police arrested six “mat rempit” or illegal motorcycle racers early yesterday morning at several ‘hot spots’ in Penang frequently used by them.

In a statement, the Penang police contingent headquarters said the operation was conducted between 1 am and 6 am and that six riders in their early twenties were arrested for riding dangerously.

“The operation was carried out in a hotspot area that has become a racing circuit for “mat rempit” and following intelligence gathering, the Penang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) managed to detain six motorcyclists separately.

“Four of the riders were arrested along the North-South Expressway near Sama Gagah, Permatang Pauh while another two were detained at Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Expressway (near the Seagate factory) in Bayan Lepas,” said the statement.

They were seen racing against each other, and doing dangerous acts like the ‘superman’ stunt and zig-zagging which is not only dangerous to them but also to other road users. -Bernama