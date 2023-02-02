Penang FC aim top six finish this season

BATU KAWAN: Penang FC are determined to take a proactive approach to fight for a top-six finish in the 2023 Super League which is scheduled to begin on Feb 24.

Board chairman of Penang FC, Soon Lip Chee said that the target for Penang FC is to make the Panthers as one of the top six winning teams this season.

“This year, we are very strict whereby we will do a fitness test to test the player’s abilities...if they are suitable and resilient then we will sign a contract with the player. We will also evaluate the player through a friendly match and from that, we can identify the player’s potential.

“So far we have 27 players in their 30s, seven of them are players from Brazil, (South) Korea, Japan and Lebanon,“ he told reporters after the Penang FC jersey launching ceremony here last night.

Soon said as of now, all the players who have been selected are ready to compete in the upcoming matches.

“We have already started to prepare them for the upcoming Super League match which will be held on Feb 25. We have been training them since mid-December and are hoping that they will perform well this time, “ he said.

Soon said that the Panthers made it to the top three in the 2021 season but lost badly last season.

“We lost badly last year and now, we are on the move to make a great return. Therefore, we are taking all the steps by making the right selection of players and providing better training for them.

Penang FC finished poorly in the bottom of last season’s Super League with only two wins, five draws and 15 defeats.

The Panthers will begin the 2023 Super League season against KL City FC at Kuala Lumpur Stadium on Feb 25. -Bernama