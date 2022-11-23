Penang gov’t drafts contingency plan to ensure sustainability in water supply

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government through Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has drawn up the Raw Water Contingency Plan 2030 (RWCP 2030) to ensure sustainable water supply in the state.

State Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said RWCP 2030 involves upgrading of the sedimentation tanks at Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA) which was completed this year, the Sungai Dua LRA 12A package currently underway, construction of Mengkuang LRA (Phase 1) which is expected to be completed in 2025, construction of Sungai Muda LRA (Phase 1) and Sungai Perai LRA expected to be completed in 2028.

“If the works to build and upgrade the water supply infrastructure under RWCP 2030 are fully completed, it will contribute to an increase in raw water capacity of 569 MLD,“ he said in reply to an oral question from A. Kumaresan (PH-Batu Uban) at the state assembly sitting here today.

Zairil said the state government through PBAPP will also develop a water supply engineering solution to maximise water release capacity of 1000 million litres per day (MLD) from the Mengkuang Dam to enable water release operations from this dam to be carried out daily to reduce the risk of shortage from Sungai Muda in future.

This operational change requires the work to upgrade the Mengkuang Dam infrastructure involving four main projects to be completed so that the water release capacity can be increased from 300MLD to 1000 MLD,“ he said.

Meanwhile, on the water supply disruption that occurred on July 6 to 11, Zairil said according to the post mortem report issued by PBAPP the issue was due to air lock in pipes following the temporary closure of the Sungai Dua LRA.

He said the state government in a council meeting had appointed an independent review panel to discuss, examine and review the information contained in the post mortem report prepared by PBAPP.-Bernama