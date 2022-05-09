Penang govt achieves 90% of 2018 manifesto: CM

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has achieved 90 per cent of the 68 pledges made in its 2018 election manifesto, with the rest to be implemented within a year, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said in the four years, 54 pledges had been fulfilled while 12 were in the implementation stage and two others would not be implemented as they overlapped with the federal government’s programmes.

“The state’s development vision, ‘Penang2030 Vision: A Family-focused Green and Smart State That Inspires the Nation’ consists of four main thrusts among them to improve the living standards and quality (of life) of the population and expand the economy to increase household income,“ he said.

Chow said this when presenting the achievements of the Penang government’s Manifesto 2018 at Auditorium A, Komtar here today.

He said, among others, that the chief minister’s post was limited to two terms through an amendment to Article 7, Clause 2 (a) of the Penang State Constitution in the State Legislative Assembly on Nov 16, 2018 and gazetted on Jan 31, 2019.

There are 11 main thrusts under the ‘I Love Penang’ manifesto presented in 2018 such as competent, accountable, transparent (CAT) administration, providing housing for all, state entrepreneurship, improving basic amenities, creating a green state as well as education and skills development.-Bernama